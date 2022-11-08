The Cowra Women's Bowls number 2 pennant team will be heading off to State Play-offs next Friday.
The number 2 pennant team consists of Manager R Oliver S Bohanna D Dye J Bailey and E Brown. S Hubber J Day M Nicholls and S Morgan along with our trusty reserve D Skinner. Good luck ladies.
Back on home turf our graded Singles have been played over the last 2 weeks with C Grade results being S Davis defeated M Schroder S Sculthorpe defeated B Parasmo.
In the semi finals S Davis defeated K Fisher and S Sculthorpe defeated G Rogers. Sandra and Sue will play the final.
B Grade saw E Brown receive a forfeit from J Kiernicki Jen Davies defeated K Nelson E Bryant defeated M Dart and B Bundy had a bye.
Semi final results saw E Brown defeat Jen Davies and B Bundy defeat E Bryant. Eileen and Bev will play the final.
A Grade results, J Day received a forfeit from D Presnell S Hubber defeated L Burns Jo Davies received a forfeit from D Dye and S Bohanna defeated M Nicholls.
Semi results were S hubber defeated J Day and S Bohanna defeated Jo Davies. Sharen and Sharon will play the final.
All finals will be played on Thursday, November 10. A great day of finals coming our way.
Everyone is welcome to put their names on the board for district presentation day on December 1.
Our break up day and Pink Day are also coming up in December.
Until next time good bowling and see you on the green.
