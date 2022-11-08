Cowra Guardian
Cowra women's bowls Number 2s headed to State

Updated November 8 2022 - 2:07pm, first published 1:52pm
Manager R Oliver S Bohanna D Dye J Bailey and E Brown. S Hubber J Day M Nicholls and S Morgan along with the trusty reserve D Skinner will be off to the state playoffs. Image supplied.

The Cowra Women's Bowls number 2 pennant team will be heading off to State Play-offs next Friday.

