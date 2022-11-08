Cowra Guardian

Police are investigating a dog attack on two-year-old in Cowra

Andrew Fisher
Andrew Fisher
Updated November 8 2022 - 2:23pm, first published 1:30pm
A NSW Police van at the scene of Tuesday's dog attack.

A two-year-old boy has been transferred to a major hospital by air suffering serious injuries after a dog attack in Cowra, Tuesday.

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

