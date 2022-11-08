A two-year-old boy has died after a dog attack in Cowra on Tuesday.
The two-year-old died at Westmead Hospital in Sydney after being transferred from Cowra suffering critical injuries.
On Tuesday Cowra police set up a crime scene at the Country Gardens Motel on Grenfell Road and two dogs were seized by Cowra Shire Council about 10.30am Tuesday morning.
The toddler was transported to Cowra Hospital by a member of the public and was stabilised so he could be transported by air to another hospital. Sadly he passed away upon arrival at Westmead.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the family.
Takeia Whiting and Caitlin Makepeace say they have put together the "fundraiser to help raise money for the unfortunate events that have occurred".
"Today on the 8/11/2022 our small community of Cowra, New South Wales, was affected by the sad loss of a 2 year old boy."
"(He) was attacked by two dogs located at the Cowra Country Gardens Motor Inn this morning around 10am. He was flown to Westmead hospital in a critical condition. Unfortunately he lost his life soon afterwards.
"Such a tragic loss, our town will mourn forever," they said.
