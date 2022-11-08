A teenager has been taken to hospital with stab wounds following reports a student was armed with a pair of scissors at a Riverina school.
Emergency services were called to Young High School about 1.15pm on Monday, where a 15-year-old boy was located with a puncture wound to his ribs and a laceration to his back.
The teenage boy was taken to Young Hospital in a stable condition after being treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
The school was placed into lockdown and officers arrested another 15-year-old boy on Campbell Street shortly after.
He was taken to Young Police Station where he is assisting police with their inquiries.
The teen was refused bail to appear at a Young Children's Court today (Tuesday 8 November 2022).
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
