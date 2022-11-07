Cowra Guardian
Group 10 clubs working towards fielding teams in four grades in a Western-wide competition in 2023

Updated November 7 2022 - 3:55pm, first published 3:41pm
Orange Hawks prop Deryne McKenzie trucks it up during the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership. All clubs that competed in the 2022 season have nominated four teams for the 2023 campaign. Picture by Carla Freedman.

GROUP 10 clubs will work towards fielding four grades in a combined Western-wide competition in 2023.

