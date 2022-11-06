Applications closed this week for councils to apply for the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government's $50 million pothole funding.
Between July 1 and October 31, 2022 Cowra Council staff had filled more than 7600 pot holes on Cowra Shire roads.
On Monday Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said 58 councils had so far applied for the emergency funding, while 30 had started but not completed their application.
"Our Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round helps councils address their highest priority pothole repairs to maintain access through what is predicted to be a very wet summer," Mr Farraway said.
"This funding is available to help every regional council across the state to carry out emergency road repairs and fix more than 420,000 potholes.
"We want our road network to remain open and safe for motorists by assisting councils to get through the next few months. Once the weather improves, we will work with local government to assess the damage more thoroughly.
"I'm glad to see councils like Berrigan Shire Council, Kyogle Council and Warren Shire Council on the front foot by making an application for funding.
"Since 2012, we have invested more than $1 billion into local roads in regional NSW through our Fixing Local Roads and Fixing Country Roads programs, and our block and repair grants.
"This new funding builds on that investment to further help regional councils repair, maintain and seal local roads across the state."
Funding under the Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round is available to 95 regional councils and authorities to help repair potholes on regional and local roads. Work must be completed by January 1, 2024.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
