Cowra Guardian

Month of Sunday's music celebrations at the Cowra Civic Centre

Updated November 7 2022 - 8:49am, first published 8:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Singer-songwriter Matt Boylan Smith performs with support act Chloe Swannell at the Cowra Civic Centre this weekend.

Cowra Civic Centre celebrates Australian Music Month hosting a series of Live and Kicking music events with musicians from across the Central West thanks to Arts OutWest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.