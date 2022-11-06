Cowra Civic Centre celebrates Australian Music Month hosting a series of Live and Kicking music events with musicians from across the Central West thanks to Arts OutWest.
Kicking off this Sunday, November 13 singer-songwriter Matt Boylan Smith performs with support act Chloe Swannell.
With a familiar sound that could be compared to Mumford & Sons, Matt has a smoky voice and a contemporary acoustic sound.
Best described as fitting into the alternative Indie folk genre while blending into blues and country, be swept away by the original lyrics of this natural storyteller and his band.
On Sunday, November 20, the Dave Webb Project takes to the stage and is a guitar driven, hard rock/metal experience ripe with catchy vocal hooks, memorable riffs and blistering guitar solos.
From Bathurst the Dave Webb Project is described as 'if metal greats like KISS, Metallica and Tool were to meet Good Charlotte and Chevelle'.
Opening the afternoon will be Dubbo based metal meisters Whisperhead combining nu-metal riffs with the technicality of modern metal with the driving bass in their rhythm section supplied by Cowra local Darcy Coates.
And to finish the month on Sunday, November 27 we welcome CJ Stranger with support from Eli Stanford.
CJ Stranger is rapidly carving out a distinctive place in the Australian music landscape with his unique blend of indie rock and alt-country. He released critically acclaimed and Top 10 album 'Hey Stranger' in 2020 and now returns in 2022 with new music.
Recently performing in the Australian and New Zealand 2022 tour of The Girl from the North Country (the award-winning Broadway musical featuring the music of Bob Dylan), this is his first time performing at Cowra Civic Centre.
Upcoming Orange singer-songwriter Eli Stanford has a soulful voice that shines through on his latest release "Perfect Vision". One of his major influences is Bill Withers and that groove reverberates through what Eli puts into his performance as his "music means everything to him".
Tickets to each event is just $10 and are available now for booking at cowraciviccentre.com
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.