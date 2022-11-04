Silly Sollys is a treasure trove of goodies about to throw open its doors in Cowra.
Decking out the Kendal Street store over the past three weeks has been at fever pitch and owner Lisa Toohey-Bott is delighted with the way everything is progressing.
Even with some staff unable to get to work this week due to flooding and some minor water entering the store itself, unpacking stock to the shelves has continued on to the point that Ms Toohey-Bott is hopeful of opening some time in the next week.
An announcement should come on Monday.
The bargain prices at Silly Solly's are not a reflection of the quality of goods you can buy there. The business model for the store is that much of the stock is job lots of premium lines from other retailers such as BigW and Myer.
This means you are paying a fraction of the price at Silly Solly's that you might expect to pay for the same items elsewhere.
The variety of goods on offer is staggering and a quick tour reveals books of all descriptions from activity books for the children to new release titles for the avid reader.
If handicrafts are your thing there is so much in-store to fulfill your creative side.
As you wander around much more is revealed, such as picture frames, stationery, yarns, toys, things for your furry or feathered friend, clothes and home storage solutions.
Ms Toohey-Bott said she feels really good about being able to provide nice things for people on a budget.
"An experience from one of my other stores last Christmas, of a grandmother who came in and was able to afford to buy a toy for each of her five grandchildren, or the mum who who could buy individual things as treats for her three children, keeps things real for me."
As a new member of the Cowra retail community, Ms Toohey-Bott said she really appreciates the welcome she has received from locals with many saying how eagerly they are awaiting the store opening.
"I'm also really impressed with the Council here and the recycling solutions they have been able to offer the business. Obviously, when you unpack pallet loads of goods to set up a new store there is a lot of recyclable waste.
"I am super impressed with the recycling service I have been offered through Council, we don't get this kind of service in other locations. Its a big tick for Council and the guys who run the recycling."
Ms Toohey-Bott said she is really looking forward to finally welcoming shoppers through the doors and will provide an array of constantly changing stock to keep the store fresh and inviting.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
