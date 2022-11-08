Despite the preceding days of heavy rain in the district and the Lachlan River flooding the sporting fields adjacent to the Cowra Golf Club, the golf course was in fine condition and open for play on Thursday, November 3, 2022.
The Veteran golfers had 38 entrants to play their 9 Hole Stableford event on holes 1 to 9. John Van Huizen with 21 stableford points won the day on a count back from Gary Dick who also scored 21.
The 10 veteran prize winners are listed in the order of merit, with their Stableford scores, and the 18 Hole handicap they played off:
21 John Van Huizen (19).
21 Garry Dick (36).
19 Nicky Basson (4).
19 Norm Keay (33).
18 Ken Harcombe (8).
18 Rod Haug (24).
18 Ray Salisbury (14).
17 Robert Vidulich (17).
17 Terry Winwood-Smith (11).
17 John Jensen (10)*.
*On a countback.
The listed prize winners will have their 18 hole handicap reduced by 3, and the other entrant's handicaps will be increased by 1.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, with competitors playing off their official GOLFLINK handicaps.
The 18 hole event was uniquely achieved by playing Holes 1 to 9 twice. Tom Ferson played an impressive 18 Holes with 41 points to out gun John Van Huizen who won the Veterans 9 holes, and was runner up over the 18 Holes with 39 points.
Congratulations to the prize winner who were:
1st Tom Ferson 42 (Points).
2nd John Van Huizen 39.
3rd John Jensen 37.
The prize winners go into the Pro Comp ball sweep along with Robert Vidulich 37, Jamie Judd 37, Robert D'Elboux, 36, Rod Haug 36, Elwyn Ward 35, John Holmes 35, Norm Keay 34.
The NEAREST THE PIN.
5th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd. Won by John Van Huizen 184cm.
7th hole sponsored by Nicky Basson. Won by James Paton 65cm.
