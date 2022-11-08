If you're trapped in a motor vehicle accident, lost in the bush or find yourself in a situation that requires rescue there's a good chance one of the first face's you'll see is a rescue paramedic from the NSW Ambulance Service in Cowra.
As one of only six NSW Ambulance Rescue bases in NSW Cowra is home to seven highly skilled paramedics who have received rescue accreditation.
NSW Ambulance's other rescue bases are located at Tamworth, Singleton, Rutherford, Bombaderry and Wagga Wagga.
In October four newly accredited officers joined the Cowra staff.
Alex Worrad, Matt McLeod, Brent Jackson and Daniel Porter joined Cowra after being members of the second Rescue Paramedic Class of 2022.
As part of the Class of 2022 Cowra's new paramedics received training to rescue people in remote areas such as mountains and canyons, locations that are difficult to access, as well as car accidents, floods and industrial facilities.
They will now work with NSW Ambulance aeromedical crews and other agencies to treat people on the scene and extract them using specialised rescue equipment.
"We have excellent mentors here in Tom Doolan, John Lynch and the other Cowra staff," new rescue member Matt McLeod said.
Originally from Moree Mr McLeod said choosing Cowra as his base was an easy decision with it being in a central location and of course, being a rescue base.
When alerted to a job in Cowra the team swings into action in a rescue truck equipped with everything needed for extraction of motor vehicle accident patients, people trapped on cliffs, lost in the bush or stranded in flood waters.
In further good news for Cowra, and the central west, Mr McLeod said the station will receive delivery of a new trucked valued at more than one million dollars in 2023.
"There's brand new appliances for every station with rescue," he said.
"The (current) trucks have everything on them, trenching equipment for trench rescues, road crash gear, extrication stretches, lighting, everything we need to do the job or assist other agencies.
"We're really lucky to have this out here. It means we can get paramedics to the patient quicker. In other areas without paramedic rescue there can be a delay in getting paramedics down a cliff or somewhere like that.
"Here we can get a paramedic into situations where they can facilitate that rescue and be with the patient through the entire process."
The rescue paramedics also have access to equipment which allows them to stay overnight with patients in bush areas.
"If a bushwalker is lost or stuck we can help find them, stay with them overnight, keep them warm and dry and get them out the next day," he said.
"If a bushwalker is lost near Orange we can take a vehicle with some equipment and attend as a special operation.
"We can support Bathurst, Orange, Young, Boorowa with rope access, swift water rescue those types of things."
For road crash they attend incidents in and around Cowra, out to Boorowa.
With two to three years experience as fully qualified paramedic behind them Mr McLeod and his cohorts underwent eight week full time training in Sydney before arriving at the Cowra station.
"The course is incredible, we did some amazing things like abseiling off the SCG light towers, off some big cliffs, we did some really cool stuff with great instructors,' Mr McLeod said.
The training, however, doesn't stop now. The the new rescue paramedics are required to follow up with several years of "consolidation" training.
"To have a station with rescue Cowra is really lucky. Our skills don't just benefit Cowra but the whole central west. And the truck is ready to go 24/7," Mr McLeod said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
