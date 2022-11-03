Flood water may have entered their businesses but Cowra's Jamieson's Joinery and Plews' Pets and Garden Centre are already open again for business or expect to be Friday.
The biggest flood loss, at this stage, is a cabin damaged beyond repair at Cowra's Van Park.
Rising to a level not seen since 1990 water lapped against the front doors of flats at the lower end of Lachlan Street but did not make it's way past sandbagging.
At Jamieson's Joinery manager Troy Jeffs said the staff were ready for the floodwaters and as a result stock and buildings escaped "without much damage".
Mr Jeffs praised the community spirit shown to the business which aided them in preparations.
"We sandbagged all the big machinery and lifted everything up, we basically just had a couple of inches of water through the joinery office," Mr Jeffs said.
"(Water) came through a majority of the shed Wednesday night. It didn't come through Tuesday, it was up to the shed but didn't come through until Wednesday.
"We were lucky. Bill Kollas (Kollas Transport) and his staff stored the majority of our cement and the majority of our customers picked up their goods as well.
"We lifted all of our stock items and moved a lot to (Cowra furniture manufacturer) Glenn Scott's.
"He looked after four or five truckloads. Everyone put their hands up to help out which made it so much easier," Mr Jeffs said.
The building centre at Jamiesons has remained open and the joinery and timber yard expect to re-open Friday.
"The staff have all been great," Mr Jeffs said.
At Plews' Pets and Garden Centre Craig Plews was counting himself "lucky" as he and neighbour 'Kiwi' prepared to re-open the business.
'Kiwi', who lives in units in Lachlan Street, also couldn't believe his luck with sandbagging keeping water out of his home.
"I didn't even move, I left on my ride-on mower at one stage to get supplies but came back," Kiwi said.
"I just stayed inside, I've got a back entrance so I could get out. Plastic and sandbags kept the water out. I also put another piece of plastic on the door inside," Kiwi said.
Assessing the damage Mr Plews said moving stock higher paid dividends.
"I just moved everything up, I've lost some stock but its minimal, the only real damage is carpet in the office.
"We were unlucky in a way but lucky as well," Mr Plews said.
He hopes to re-open Friday.
At the Cowra Van Park, which sits alongside the Lachlan River, water reached several feet high in a cabin closest to the river damaging it beyond repair.
Managers Stacey and Mitch Barrett and staff were cleaning the amenities Thursday and will start on the grounds Friday.
"The closest one is pretty much gone. Water came up bed height, and the next (cabin) is pretty much just a thin layer of mud on the floor," Ms Barrett said.
"It's a pretty good outcome really. Other than that we're doing alright," she said.
Park staff are hoping to welcome visitors back Monday.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
