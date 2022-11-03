Cowra Guardian

No Veterans golf in Cowra due to weather

By Lester Black
Updated November 3 2022 - 1:22pm, first published 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With no golf this week Veterans president Lester Black presents his annual report.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.