With no golf this week Veterans president Lester Black presents his annual report.
Participation in golf events in this current calendar year have been impacted by weather events reducing the number of desirable days to be on the Cowra Golf Course and on some other days the course was closed.
This has reduced the average number of entrants playing in the Thursday events this year, compared with the previous year, despite the number of Veteran members having increased.
It is noted that of current 69 Veteran members, some also who compete in the Club's events on a Tuesday and Saturday in addition to the Veterans events, no doubt confirming that the Veterans will continue to make a valuable contribution to Cowra Golf Club given a normal weather pattern.
VETERANS CLUB CHAMPION 2022
The Veterans Club Championship was a stroke event played off official GOLFLINK handicaps over two 18 hole rounds, played on successive Thursdays on dates May 26, 2022 and June 2, 2022.
The results are listed net of the handicap for each player as shown in the bracket.
Don ROCAVERT has the honour of winning the championship.
Don ROCAVERT (34) 75, 65,140.
Colin RIDDING (21) 72, 70, 142.
Wayne HOWARD (21) 72, 73, 145.
David SPOLDING (20) 70, 75, 145.
Rodney HAUG (27) 69, 69, 148.
Michael PRESCOTT (6 ) 73, 77, 150.
I would like to acknowledge we have a number of Veteran's, including Peter KIrwan, Nicky Basson and Michael Prescott who competed in the Veterans Club Championship, who have the ability to play off low handicaps and that we value them for the leadership their skill gives to our other Veterans.
ANNUAL POINT SCORE
The Annual Point Scores from each Thursday event will continue to accrue until November 24, 2022 and the annual result will be announced on December 1, 2022.
REVIEW OF 9 HOLE EVENTS- VETERANS HANDICAPS
After two years of operating on the current Veterans Handicap System, I have no doubt that it is the appropriate system and favoured by our members, and it should continue to be used in future, except that official Golflink Handicaps will be used for the Veterans annual club championship.
PROMOTION of VETERAN'S GOLF
The Cowra Guardian continues to be published in print on Thursday of each week, they give our Veteran results and the Pro Comp excellent cover. The paper also has a Internet News site which they promote and our Golf news is also published on that site.
PLANING FOR THE FUTURE.
The financial viability of Golf Clubs is contingent upon its membership numbers and the numbers playing the game of golf.
I continue to have the view that our Golf Club has the opportunity of increasing its membership, and participation in Golf events, including in Veteran Events, is by encouraging female players in all events. We should endorse Golf Australia Association campaign on this issue. Please consider the following:
The first step in achieving the desired increase in Golf players is to willingly endorse the need to encourage female participation in all events played at our club. Including making new members feel welcome socially and comfortable as they learn the ethics and the rules of the game.
In the longer term I think that both male and female should play from the same tees and play against the same par, with handicaps adjusted accordingly.
