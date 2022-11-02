Cowra Guardian

Cowra and Lachlan flooding results in milk dumping

By Newsroom
Updated November 2 2022 - 10:00pm, first published 9:50pm
Cowra dairy farmer Colin Thompson (right) has been forced to dump his milk as his property is cut off.

Dairy farmers across the Central West are dumping milk after torrential rain this week worsened an already serious flood situation.

