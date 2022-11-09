Things to do around Cowra and the region

Mandurama Country Music Muster
Every weekend in November
Mandurama Country Music Muster is a celebration of all things country and will be showcasing several Australian country musicians and artists every weekend in November.
Cowra Community Markets
November 19
Drop in for your fresh meat, fruit and veggies, homewares or gift ideas, jams and preserves, cakes and biscuits, tea and coffee, plants and collectables, and so much more! And don't forget the Community Chest sausage sizzle.
Carcoar Cup Running Festival
November 12-13
It's time to blow the dust off your runners and grab yourself a few new pairs of socks because the Carcoar Cup Running Festival is returning November 12-13. Teams Marathon, 10 kilometre special, the six kilometre Carcoar to Creek Dash, the 1.8 kilometre Carcoar Cup for Kids and the 10 kilometre walk.
Calleen Art Award Guest Speaker Talk
November 12
Head to the Cowra Regional Art Gallery for a special floor talk by one of this year's judges, Peter Haynes - Consultant, Curator, Writer, Art Historian and Artistic Director, Strathnairn Art Centre (ACT) as he discusses the winning work Weather Report by Derek O'Connor and the Calleen Art Award exhibition for 2022. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP to the free event by November 11. The event will run from 2pm to 4pm.
Palms Twilight Markets
November 18
Twilight Markets, 4pm to 8pm. Craft and Foodie Market featuring producers within 100 Miles of Canowindra, held on the third Friday of each month, weather permitting, on the grassy slopes of "The Palms". The Palms Market will have all the usual great line up of stalls and will host a talent competition, and it is still not too late to enter. There are a number of prizes on offer including money and much more.
Ability Network AGM
Thursday, November 24
Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Ability Network will be held at the office of Morgan Insurance, 75 Redfern Street, Cowra. On Thursday, November 24, commencing at 5:30pm. RSVP to Operations Manager Annie Crasti, by November 18.
Cowra Christmas Festival
Friday, December 2
The Cowra Christmas Festival is an opportunity to celebrate community spirit leading into the festive season and share a great night out with friends and family. The main street of Cowra will be transformed into a market city with stalls selling everything from local products, handicrafts, clothing and more. You can also grab a bite to eat from a dedicated 'Eat Street'.
