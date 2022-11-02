Flood waters have made their way onto the Cowra race track.
Wednesday afternoon the water had covered most the home straight and had made their way to the rear of the Cowra Showground grand stand.
The Cowra Jockey Club has a meeting scheduled for November 19, 2022.
Cowra Jockey Club president Peter Ford said the club is still hopeful of holding the meeting.
"We'll assess the damage and do all we can to hold the meeting," Ford said Wednesday.
The water continued to rise quickly Wednesday.
"We believe the water is actually from Back Creek and not the Lachlan River," Ford said.
At this stage the home straight running rail remains in tact and all other infrastructure appears in place.
A number of shipping containers at the course are not tied down and are at risk of floating if the water becomes high enough.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting.

