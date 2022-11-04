In 2019 the gardens in the Millthorpe Garden Ramble were struggling with water restrictions. Now three years later they're struggling with too much water.
Such is the life of the gardener.
In the lead up to this year's garden ramble we're presenting you with ten things to look out for as you tour the gardens.
Garden 1: "Amesbury" | 238 Forest Reefs Rd Millthorpe
Described as more of a parkland than a garden Rosemarie and Peter Amos have opened their block for the first time.
The elegant Elm lined driveway will take you into the property where you'll discover several vintage cars owned by Peter and friends as well as a penny farthing bicycle.
Keep an eye out for Peter's Pandemic Pavilion, a project constructed during you know when.
Garden 2 : "Canberra" 1911 | 85 Forest Reefs Rd, Millthorpe
Not only is the house on the Blayney Shire Council Heritage listing but so is the massive fig tree and the old dairy out the back.
To add to the value of this magnificent and historic property some of the bricks in the house have little flakes of gold in them as well.
The owners are turning the front paddock into a meadow.
Keep an eye out for a very rare double pink hawthorn that is as old as the house, and in flower.
Garden 3: "Littlewood" | 39 Graham Lane, Millthorpe
Perched up high on an exposed hill is one of the newest gardens that is in this year's garden ramble.
Started in 2019 during the drought the garden is an example of what can be achieved with groves of eucalypts and other cool-climate plants in difficult circumstances.
Keep an eye out the rose arbour by Josh Ditchfield who will also have on exhibit a number of his other sculptural works.
Garden 4: "Willowdale" | 1027 Millthorpe Rd, Millthorpe
As soon as their house was completed in 1992 Rosemary and Roy Reid began the process of planting trees in the house paddock.
Those trees are from where the remainder was established with a wisteria rambling across old wheels, roses in the roundabout and with a northerly aspect it's built for our climate.
The garden ramble is as much about supporting community as it is about the gardens, and this weekend at Willowdale keep an eye out for the Spring Terrace Public School barbecue.
Garden 5: "Little Springvale" | 2 Springvale Lane, Millthorpe
This little cottage was built in 2016 on a bare block and shows what can be done when combing features perennials, evergreen hedges and young deciduous trees.
Manchurian pears and an orchard full of fig, peach, nectarine, pomegranate and quince trees recently planted specifically as an extensive garden for the ducks and geese.
Keep an eye out for an exhibition of photographs by the owner Pip Orr.
Garden 6: "Albertine" | 38 Church St, Millthorpe
It was likely that Albertine was built for the workers at the nearby Great Western Milling Company because the owners found all sorts of items buried in the soil when they began tilling the soil.
Old hinges, tools and even the sole of a child's shoe were found as they transformed the garden and renovated the house.
Keep an eye out for those rusty bits and pieces that are all sitting behind the two New Dawn roses on the old shed.
Garden 7: 'Della Strada' previously "Millthorpe Hospital" | 5 Kingham St, Millthorpe
Botanic artist Mary Ann Mein's house is situated on the northern edge of her block and as a result her garden has to work with a shaded southern side and hot westerly sun on the western side during summer.
As a founding member of the Botanic Art Society Mary Ann uses the plants as subjects for art or for floral bouquets for family and friends. The garden ramble tea towel is illustrated with one of her works.
Mary Ann will have some works for sale at garden number three during the ramble but will have a special selection on display only in her garden.
Garden 8: Millthorpe Meditation Centre | 58 Victoria St, Millthorpe
Owner Ann Harrison describes herself as a beginner gardener and has developed this traditional cottage garden that combines the fragrant and the flavourful.
Looking for plants that will not only provide beauty but will thrive on neglect Ann's garden features a sycamore maple and an oak, providing shade to sit under and enjoy a moment's rest during warmer months.
Ask Ann about the meditation and breath-work classes that she holds in the repurposed galvanised iron shed.
Garden 9: Millthorpe Edible Garden | 11 Pitt St, Millthorpe
Created by and for the community the Millthorpe Edible Garden is a place where locally grown food is swapped, gardening knowledge is spread and a garden network has been established.
Constructed on private land the raised beds make for easy access and it's the only garden in this year's ramble that can be visited on any day.
On Saturday only keep an eye out for the Pitt and George Food Company stall and who will have a selection of jams, preserves and cakes as well as Mountain Miso and The market Cat foraging.
Garden 10: Ian Simpson | 16 George St, Millthorpe
Millthorpe's highest garden and at 1000 metres it is one that demands a wander.
Inspired by a visit to the Japanese gardens in Cowra Ian's garden is precise in its display and features a wide range of plants including salvia, teucrium, lysimachias as ground cover, bergenia, agastache, magnolia, crepe myrtle, loropetalum, diosma, bulbs, aquilegia, grasses and many more.
Take advantage of one of the best views over the village of Millthorpe towards Mount Canobolas.
