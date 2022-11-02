Four hundred properties in the Cootamundra area were, on Monday, October 31, evacuated due to heavy rainfall along the Muttama and Jindalee Creek according to the NSW SES.
The flooding in Cootamundra preceded flood events in Boorowa, Canowindra and Cowra this week.
Meanwhile major flooding similar to June 1952 is possible at Forbes as spills from Wyangala Dam combine with downstream flows as a result of Monday's rainfall across the region.
The Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge is likely to exceed the major flood level (10.55 metres) during Thursday, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting as of Tuesday morning, November 1.
The river level may reach around 10.80 metres during Friday, with major flooding, which is similar to the June 1952 flood, the bureau's Tuesday morning flood bulletin warns.
Regular storms and flooding will continue throughout November until at least the end of the year, so we ask communities, commuters and travellers to plan ahead, understand the risk of flooding in your local area, and to never drive through floodwater.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
