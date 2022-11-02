Friendship group meeting Monday's in Cowra for morning tea

A new Friendship Group is meeting each Monday from 10am to noon in Cowra.
"I thought I would call in and have morning tea before I head off to my appointment. We were just passing by on our way to do some shopping and thought we'd call in for a cuppa."
There are many reasons people feel lonely.
Becoming new residents in town, losing a much-loved partner or friend, coping with a new baby, even all the rain seems to be dampening our spirits.
These were a few issues mentioned in general conversation, and it was these issues which prompted a group of people to start up The Wesley Friendship Group Morning Tea.
The Morning tea at the Friendship group is rather special.
Tables are set up using delicate cups and saucers (you may prefer a coffee mug).
Fine China tiered cake plates display delicious cakes and slices.
Sandwiches and savoury bites are supplied to tempt those who are diet restricted.
You are welcome to just sit and enjoy the food and the company of others, however if you feel like a challenge then perhaps you might like a quick game of scrabble, cards or adding a few pieces to a jigsaw puzzle.
The Friendship Group has been open for three weeks now and each week has been a time of laughter and surprises.
"Are you by any chance originally from the south coast?" a lady asked another.
Who would have thought you would meet up with someone you hadn't seen for many years.... And just because you called in to have a cuppa and morning tea with friends.
One grandfather spent time teaching his five-year-old grandson to play dominoes, an invaluable and precious time for both.
So, if you feel like being spoilt, come along to the morning tea one Monday morning, take a seat and allow the group to serve you a delicious morning tea - after all that is what friends do.
The Friendship Group morning tea is at the Wesley Centre on the corner of Darling and Kendal Streets. Gold coin donation.
