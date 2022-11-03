Brady Kurtz, Cowra's homegrown speedway ace has continued his winning ways after captaining the Belle Vue Aces to victory in the British Premier League Championship this season.
At the club's awards night and presentation held in Manchester Saturday, October 29, 2022 Brady scooped the pools.
He was awarded the following honours for the Club:-
To also top the season off, Brady partnered with fellow rider Matej Zagar to secure a win in their home round of the Premiership Pairs, Thursday, October 27, 2022 prior to the presentation.
Brady will soon return to Australia for a well earnt rest before competing in the 2023 Australian Speedway Championships to be held over 5 Rounds:-
