Brady Kurtz scoops awards pool at Manchester awards night

November 3 2022 - 1:10pm
Belle Vue Aces Team Manager, Mark Lemon presenting Brady Kurtz with the Rider of the Year at the awards presentation at Manchester. Photo supplied

Brady Kurtz, Cowra's homegrown speedway ace has continued his winning ways after captaining the Belle Vue Aces to victory in the British Premier League Championship this season.

