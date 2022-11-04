Catering and cooking skills were in great demand for Cowra Evening CWA during the month of October.
Branch members staffed the newly refurbished Tea Rooms at the Cowra Showground Pavilion during the two days of the Cowra Show and provided morning teas, lunches and afternoon teas at the Cowra Open Gardens Café in Denman Street on October 22 and 23.
The Australian National Field Days at Borenore, from October 20 to 22 also had helpers from Cowra Evening branch at the Central Western Group CWA stand.
The annual general meeting has now been held.
This saw reports presented by the branch president Kaye Kilby, the secretary Cheryl McAlister, the Treasurer Cinda Millard, and Agriculture and Environment Officer, Jo Chambers.
Linda Willding from Canimbla CWA chaired the election of office-bearers for 2023.
They are Kaye Kilby, President; Cheryl McAlister, Secretary; Cinda Millard, Treasurer; Vice-Presidents and Program Organisers, Ann Apthorpe and Ros Ryan; Publicity Officers, Ros Ryan and Sonia Groen; Group Councillors, Rowena Casey and Cheryl McAlister; Meals Co-Ordinators, Di Chambers and Wendy Dick and Agriculture and Environment Officer, Jo Chambers.
Cowra Evening branch meets every second Wednesday of the month except January, at 6.30 for 7pm at Cowra Services Club and anyone interested may attend.
Contact President Kaye Kilby at 041480509.
