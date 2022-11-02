Cowra Guardian

Police searching for two missing men in floodwater near Boorowa

Updated November 2 2022 - 12:44am, first published 12:43am
Santa at the Dansey's gate.

A second round of flooding Tuesday at even higher levels has ruined even the salvaged possessions of Kerrie and Norm Dansey in North Street.

