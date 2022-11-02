A second round of flooding Tuesday at even higher levels has ruined even the salvaged possessions of Kerrie and Norm Dansey in North Street.
The couple had returned to their home after previous flooding and started the massive clean-up only to receive an evacuation order 2am Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
This time the water reached new heights, at least armpit level through the house.
Kerrie and Norm were stunned and all they could do was sit in the car and watch their home become engulfed again by the Boorowa River.
"We idled the car to keep warm and spent the night there."
Kerrie said while most residents of Boorowa were without phones and power as a result of the flood, they are very grateful to the concerned members of the community who arrived with food and hot drinks for them.
Kerrie remains upbeat saying "we'll just soldier on and get through this."
She even took the opportunity to dress a mannequin in a Santa outfit to stand watch at their front gate as a diversional tactic to take her mind off what lays ahead, which includes living in a caravan while their home is restored.
In other news at the time of going to press police had joined forces with the SES and other agencies to search for two men who have gone missing in floodwater near Boorowa.
According to police on Wednesday a multi-agency search has resumed for the two people.
Police said about 11.15pm on Monday 31 October, 2022, emergency services were called to Rugby Road, Bevendale, about 50km east of Boorowa, following reports a vehicle had been swept into floodwaters.
"Police have been told a utility attempted to cross a flooded causeway at Prestons Creek when it was swept off the road by water," a police spokesperson said.
It is believed two men managed to free themselves from the cabin of the vehicle, but two others are still missing.
Also making news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.