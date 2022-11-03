If you're looking for handmade custom toys to delight the children this Christmas, the Cowra Men's Shed has you covered with a range of items available at their garage sale on Saturday.
On Santa's picking list you'll find ducks, trucks, aero planes and rocking horses amongst other things. These items have either been made by shed members or lovingly restored by them.
Reconditioned pushbikes and carefully restored furniture will also be on offer.
Doors will open at 9am and Men's Shed members will be only too pleased to welcome you.
This weekend's garage sale is the major fundraiser for the Men's Shed rounding off a busy year for members who were happy to return to normal activities following COVID.
The Men's Shed is a busy community hub for local men to get together socially, share a yarn and direct their creative energies into projects such as beautifully crafted toys. Every Wednesday members enjoy a self-catered communal lunch.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
