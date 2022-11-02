A stock of 3000 sandbags have been prepared to hold back floodwaters in Cowra this week.
Cowra NSW SES controller Ray Johnston said the Cowra Headquarters had 3000 sandbags ready for the floodwaters that hit Cowra Tuesday and Wednesday with many distributed to property owners.
He has reminded Cowra residents who need sandbags to call the SES on 132 500 to request sand bags.
"The request will then come to us," he said.
SES members had returned to their homes Wednesday morning after attending yet another flood rescue which followed what Mr Johnston described as "a pretty full day" Tuesday providing sandbags to Cowra residents.
"It was a pretty full day whether delivering (sand bags) or if they were coming to our stockpile that has been very graciously filled by the Rural Fire Service and council staff," Mr Johnston said.
"On top of that we've had a couple of rescues.
"We had two within an hour Tuesday night, one was actually at Bimbi and the other turned out to be a welfare check on horses near Back Creek.
"We also did a medical evacuation at Woodstock on Sunday night when we had the initial storm come through the district."
Mr Johnston took the opportunity this week to call for more volunteers.
"We've had a bit of a stretch on our resources. We certainly hope to get some new members out of this event," he said
Cowra residents are being advised to avoid unessential travel with roads throughout the district closed.
Yesterday the following roads remained closed.
Canowindra Road, between Cowra and Canowindra. Lachlan Valley Way/Boorowa Rd at Andseron Lane. Lachlan Valley Way/Forbes Rd to Gooloogong. North Logan Rd, Cowra. Brook Lane, Cowra. Campbell St, Cowra. George Russell Drive, Canowindra. Belubula Way at Cherry Tree Falls, Canowindra. Darbys Falls Road at Lachlan River. Low Level Bridge, Cowra. Eugowra Road, between Eugowra and Parkes. Canowindra Road, between Cowra and Canowindra. Nangar Road, between Eugowra and Canowindra. Nyrang Creek Bridge, Nangar Road, will be closed until repairs possible. Belubula Way at Cherry Tree Falls, Canowindra. Mandagery Road, Mandagery. Settlement Bridge Road, Canowindra. Rivers Road, Canowindra. Warraderry Way, Canowindra. Casuarina Road, Canowindra. George Russell Way, Canowindra. Soldiers Settlement Bridge Road, Canowindra.
If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate, or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
