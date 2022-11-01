Cowra was bracing for a second peak in the Lachlan River Wednesday after water levels in the river reached what some believe are the highest since the 1990 flood.
Water NSW increased releases from Wyangala Dam to 100,000 megalitres a day Tuesday with flows increased even further Wednesday to 120,000 megalitres.
The releases, as well as flows from the Boorowa River, caused flooding along the Lachlan with water in Cowra reaching the lower end of Vaux Street and some low lying residences in Taragala Street.
Cowra's historic Mill in Vaux Street was flooded as were parts of Jamieson's Joinery.
Flood waters blocked many roads throughout the district with motorists warned not to enter floodwaters.
Cowra mayor Bill West said he had received little news from Water NSW since Tuesday but that between 120 and 125,000 megalitres a day was now being released from the dam.
"They've actually managed it very, very well," he said, speaking about the water being released from Wyangala."
Cr West said the flood appeared to be similar to events in 1990 and 2010.
"There's as much water in Back Creek as I've ever seen," Cr West said.
He went on to praise the services involved in controlling traffic and helping residents in need.
"The volunteers, council works, the SES, police, council workers out there are doing a bloody great job," he said.
"Everyone who has been out there in the rain, helping friends and businesses, its been an enormous effort we need to acknowledge.
"The council workers have been out there in the drizzling rain and cold directing traffic in West Cowra where we have been pumping water across the road," he said.
The pumping is from West Cowra drainage which can't get to the river because the outlet pipe is below the flood level.
Also making news:
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.