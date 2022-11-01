It is the season to be jolly, and the annual Cowra & District Cancer Action Group Christmas Luncheon is always full of joy and merriment.
Now in its 17th year, this event continues to not only raise funds, but also raise spirits in all those who attend.
Ann Morton is set to be guest speaker.
Ann and her brother Glenn have a long-standing affiliation with Cowra Cancer Action Group Christmas luncheon and are both life members of the group.
The phenomenal and quite unique aspect of the Cowra Cancer Action group is that all funds raised really do stay right here in the Cowra area.
Funds raised to date, are in excess of $400,000 and this is visible in the Chemotherapy Unit at the hospital with all of the décor and treatment furniture and the nurses' oncology training funded by the group.
President of the CCAG Jean Sandberg is in constant contact with the new hospital redevelopment team and says, "we want to ensure that the new hospital has everything that".
"It needs and will be provided all that is required for those receiving treatment, Ms Sandberg said.
There will be an excellent raffle beautiful Najo Jewellery donated by Relish. Also, our auction with art work donated by Ann Morton.
Don't forget to pop into Relish to purchase your ticket for the lunch on Thursday, December 1, 2022--12noon. $40 pp held at Cowra Services Club.
