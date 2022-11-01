Cowra Guardian

SES telling Cowra's Vaux Street and Taragala Street residents to evacuate

Updated November 1 2022 - 4:37am, first published 4:27am
Floodwaters in Cowra have been rising all day. Photo Koren Anderson

The NSW SES is telling residents in low lying areas on Vaux Street and Taragala Street to evacuate.

