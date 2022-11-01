SES telling Cowra's Vaux Street and Taragala Street residents to evacuate

The NSW SES is telling residents in low lying areas on Vaux Street and Taragala Street to evacuate.
The Cowra Caravan Park is also being evacuated.
"You must evacuate now because of dangerous flood water," the SES is saying.
"You should evacuate to stay with family, friends, or alternate accommodation in areas unaffected by flooding.
"If you remain in the area, you may become trapped without power, water, and other essential services. It may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you, and buildings may not be able to withstand the impact of flood water.
"The river level may reach around 13.00 metres Tuesday evening, with moderate flooding.
"Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
To see if these warnings affect you, visit the NSW SES website www.ses.nsw.gov.au
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500, or if life-threatening call Triple Zero (000).
