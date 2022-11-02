Bowlers take to the green

Thirty-two brave souls play in our Melbourne Cup Day.
The winners on the day were J Shedden A Castelli T Ellis J Bailey S Bohanna and K Nelson. Brightest shirt winner was D Bohanna. Spider winners were J Davies A Castelli and K Nelson.
First round of the graded Singles will start on Thursday, November 5 with A Grade D Presnell v J Day Marker B Oliver, S Hubber v L Burns Marker K Fisher, Jo Davies v D Dye Marker D Bohanna, S Bohanna v M Nicholls Marker D Skinner. B Grade K Nelson v Jen Davies Marker J Bailey, M Dart v E Bryant Marker A Castelli. C Grade S Davis v M Schroder Marker S Muir, B Parasmo v S Sculthorpe Marker M Peterson. Losers to Mark next round.
Jess Knight Shield to be played at Canowindra has been cancelled. Young Shield has also been put on hold indefinitely.
