Cowra Guardian

Bowlers take to the green

November 2 2022 - 3:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The weather held off for the 32 bowlers to finish their Melbourne Cup Day game. Image supplied.

Thirty-two brave souls play in our Melbourne Cup Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.