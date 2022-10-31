As of 9am November 1 there was no access to Canowindra, Boorowa and Gooloogong from Cowra.
The SES released an update at 9am advising the following roads are closed.
NOW OPEN:
For road closure information visit: www.livetraffic.com.au,
To view the latest flood and storm advice, visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
