Two Boeing Chinook CH-47 filled with Australian Defence Force personnel and supplies flew over Cowra as they made their way towards flood affected areas.
The two aircraft passed through Cowra skies just after 1.30pm on Sunday, October 30.
"Up to 450 ADF personnel are deployed on Operation Flood Assist 22-2 as part of the Australian Government's response to flooding in Victoria and NSW," an Australian Defence Force spokesperson said.
"The ADF continues to work closely with National Emergency Management Australia in monitoring potential floods across the community.
"The ADF remains postured to provide additional support to State Emergency Services should a request be received via National Emergency Management Australia."
According to the ADF there are 150 personnel responding to the flooding in NSW with the operation working in Moree, Condobolin, Deniliquin and Hillston.
"Tasks conducted have included filling and distribution of sandbags, levee construction, transport and access assistance with high-clearance vehicles, and clean-up activities," the spokesperson said.
The Chinook CH47 is a familiar image when thinking about the Australian Army as it is regularly used to move personnel quickly and efficiently.
"The Boeing CH-47 Chinook is a versatile, twin-engine, tandem rotor heavy-lift helicopter," an Australian Army spokesperson said.
"Its top speed of 170 knots (315 kilometres per hour) is faster than many contemporary utility and attack helicopters.
"Its primary roles include troop movement, artillery emplacement and battlefield resupply."
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
