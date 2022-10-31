Cowra Guardian

Defence Force Chinook helicopters pass over Cowra on their way to assist in flood affect areas

By Rebecca Hewson
Updated October 31 2022 - 1:59am, first published 12:29am
Two Boeing Chinook CH-47 filled with Australian Defence Force personnel and supplies flew over Cowra as they made their way towards flood affected areas.

