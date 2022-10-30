Data from Transport for NSW reveals the streets you were most likely to have an accident on in Cowra over the past five years.
During the reporting period 171 people were injured or killed on our roads in 183 accidents.
Of these accidents five resulted in seven fatalities and 42 resulted in a serious injury. Fifty were injured in the 42 serious accidents.
The fatalities occurred on the Lachlan Valley Way, Mid Western Highway, George Russell Drive and Darbys Falls Road.
The Cowra Guardian analysed Transport for NSW data relating to motor vehicle crashes in the Cowra Local Government area from 2017 to 2021 to identify the streets were the most accidents occurred.
There were no fatalities in town but a number of accidents resulted in serious injuries.
The worst streets for car crashes, over the reporting period, were Kendal Street (5), Grenfell Road (4) and Lachlan Street (3).
Two of the Lachlan Street accidents occurred on the Lachlan Street and Maccassar Street roundabout.
Vaux Street roundabouts proved difficult for motorists to navigate with two accidents at the Vaux Street/Darling Street roundabout and one at the roundabout separating Vaux and Macquarie Street.
One accident occurred on the Brisbane Street and Railway Lane roundabout.
Accidents also occurred on Evans Street, Redfern Street, Logan Street, Lyall Street, Binni Creek Road, Scenic Drive, the Brisbane Street/Kendal Street intersection and Lachlan Valley Way.
Of the 183 accidents 26 occurred at crossroads, two in a one way street, 1 on a divided road, seven on roundabouts, 24 at T junctions and 123 on two way undivided roads.
Eleven accidents involved motorists hitting an animal.
The weekend was the most dangerous time of the week to travel with 30 accidents on a Saturday and 39 on a Sunday.
A Tuesday was the next most dangerous day with 26 accidents followed by 25 on Wednesday, 23 on Friday, 21 on Monday and 19 on Thursday.
In 2017 one person lost their life on a Cowra Shire road. A further 39 people were injured in 38 accidents.
2018 was fatality free but 39 people sustained injuries in 33 accidents.
One fatality occurred in 2019 when the area saw 44 crashes. A further 27 people suffered injuries, 10 of them seriously injured.
2020 was fatality free but 12 serious injuries were suffered in 38 accidents.
Five motorists lost their lives in 2021 and seven were seriously injured in 30 accidents.
