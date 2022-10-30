Cowra Guardian
Analysis

Data reveals the streets where the most accidents occurred in Cowra

By Andrew Fisher
Updated October 30 2022 - 11:27pm, first published 11:00pm
Kendal Street is one of Cowra's worst streets for accidents according to data from Transport NSW.

Data from Transport for NSW reveals the streets you were most likely to have an accident on in Cowra over the past five years.

