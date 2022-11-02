Changing the perception of golf so that women and girls feel more comfortable about in the club house and playing the game is top of the agenda for Cowra's Karen Lunn.
Recently appointed chair of the Australian Golf Industry Council (AGIC) Lunn told the Cowra Guardian: "We really need to change the perception of golf and make women and girls feel more comfortable in golf clubs so they want to actually play golf".
Cowra's first Sportsperson of the Year winner is the first woman to chair the AGIC.
Also a Cowra Sporting Hall of Fame inductee, Lunn describes her appointment as "a nice feather to have in her cap".
Lunn is not new to working with the organisation, having sat on the board of the AGIC for the past nine years as CEO of the Women's Professional Golfers Association Tour of Australasia (WPGA).
Taking over the role from the CEO of the PGA Gavin Kirkman, Lunn says she will be focussing on improving female participation.
"For me that's going to involve having a stronger female lens across all of the organisations that sit within the council and obviously we want to get more women into golf."
Over the past 20 to 30 years, Lunn says there has been a decline in female participation across golf in Australia, from a high of over 30 percent of players and club members in the 1970s and 1980s to less than 18 per cent now.
"We haven't done a very good job at growing the game in Australia for women and girls but there's a lot of work being done in that space," Lunn said.
"I think that everyone has recognised that certain things haven't happened that should have happened. It's good to see that finally some changes are happening and that there's a lot of work and investment being put into the women's side."
The AGIC was established in 2006 to provide a forum to help unite the golfing industry on agreed industry wide initiatives and includes membership from Australian Sports Turf Managers Association, Australian Sporting Goods Association, Golf Australia, Golf Management Australia, PGA of Australia, Society of Australian Golf Course Architects, and Women's Professional Golfers Association Tour of Australasia.
Members of Golf NSW and Golf Western Australia also sit on the AGIC, as non directors.
The AGIC covers most of the golf industry in Australia, Lunn said, and they have been working really hard on the national golf strategy launched at the end of last year.
"If we're going to get more women in the game, everyone in the industry has to play their part," she said.
"This goes from the first faces in golf that many people see such as golf club staff and golf club pros to golf managers.
"And obviously getting more women and girls trying golf, whether that be mini golf or the driving range, we just need more girls and women getting a golf club in their hand."
With her passion for the game and long history in the sport Lunn is determined to make a difference.
She says the people around her are just as passionate about golf and are working hard at promoting women in golf.
"Things are slowly changing, it's been a little bit frustrating. It hasn't changed as quickly as many of us would want but obviously we have to keep influencing wherever we have influence and keep knocking down doors and glass ceilings and barriers for women and girls," she said.
Lunn will chair the AGIC for the next two years and said she thinks it is good to have a female in the role and is looking forward to working with others on the AGIC to keep improving their sport.
Working as the chair of the AGIC, along with being the CEO of the WPGA, Lunn sees this as a natural progression of her career.
A professional golfer for 28 years Lunn played in tournaments all around the world on almost every continent.
A passionate golfer from a young age, growing up and playing golf at a grass roots level in Cowra, Lunn went on to record 16 tournament victories, 10 on the European circuit.
Reflecting on her time in Cowra Lunn said she was really fortunate to grow up in the town and had a great experience as a young player, with an amazing golf pro, the late Rick Lestrange, who was on hand as a great mentor to young players.
