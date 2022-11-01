Cowra Fresh, a new business venture for Steve Hurrell, has literally germinated at his property on Glen Logan Road where he is growing edible flowers and micro greens.
Steve comes from a local farming family and has spent his working life in livestock production, sheep and pigs, and hay and mulch sales.
In the past he has set up and run successful feedlot ventures on the Grenfell Road, including converting what was previously known as the Awassi sheep dairy.
After selling that property Steve said, "I was just over caring for animals seven days a week and I needed a change."
This led him to look for alternate uses for the property he owns on Glen Logan Road, including ways to use its existing infrastructure of large sheds. The sheds had been used to house livestock he bred for university research, a business that shut down during the COVID lockdown period.
After some serious research Steve realised there was demand for edible flowers and micro greens, ideal for cultivation in his existing sheds.
The idea for Cowra Fresh was born.
Steve set about establishing the infrastructure on the property including the HydroMaster hydroponic system, underpinning the intensive growing of edible flowers and micro greens in a racking system.
His sheds have become home to the flowers now flourishing in their climate controlled surrounds where they have artificial light for 18 hours a day and constant temperatures.
Adjacent the sheds Steve has built an extensive shaded area for racks of micro greens.
With hard work, operations commenced in May, but as with many new businesses, there have been teething problems including initial seed supplies which produced plants that simply didn't perform.
Steve said he has since sourced certified seed suppliers. The plants he grows now are thriving and sought after by an increasing customer base, including Galea Fruit and Veg, Burke's Bathurst and local hospitality outlets.
Cowra Fresh edible flowers are already finding their way to Sydney markets through several provedores to which Steve delivers 200 carefully picked and packed punnets of flowers weekly.
On the micro green list you will find green and red oak lettuce, red vein sorrel, salad green mix, snow peas, radish and coriender.
On a daily basis the recycled water program for the plants is checked and nutrients added.
The future is looking good for this growing business with immediate plans to double the rack space for edible flowers and add strawberries to the existing offering. More of Steve's sheds will be converted to grow additional flowers and vegetables as the business expands.
Steve's family are also actively involved with one of his sons expressing an interest in being part of the business when he finishes school, and his daughter managing the company's social media accounts.
Cowra Fresh was part of the Cowra Tourism display at the Canberra Caravan and Camping show recently. Their flowers were used as the finishing touch to a dish by well known chef, Fast Ed, who was one of the drawcards for the event.
Steve is hopeful all the ingredients are now in place for the continued growth of Cowra Fresh.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
