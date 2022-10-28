Do you know someone great in our Shire?
Someone who works hard on a volunteer basis to enhance and provide for our local community?
Now is the time to recognise their work by nominating them for a 2023 Australia Day Award.
Cowra mayor Bill West said nominees who are Australian citizens and have made a significant voluntary contribution during 2022, or who have given outstanding service to their local community over a number of years are eligible.
"There are many individuals and groups in Cowra, the Shire villages and rural areas that work tirelessly in a number of social, community, and volunteer roles to help enrich the lives of others, so please consider putting in a nomination," Cr West said.
"The Australia Day Awards are a terrific way we can give the recognition to their efforts and achievements that they deserve, but perhaps don't seek."
There are four award categories - Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Community Group of the Year and the Dr Warren Whiley Memorial Award for Arts, Culture and Citizenship.
2022 Australia Day Award winners included Stephen Moriarty (Cowra Citizen of the Year), Mikelli Garratt (Young Citizen of the Year), Cowra Eisteddfod Committee (Community Group of the Year) and Jennifer Thompson (Dr Warren Whiley Memorial Award for Arts, Culture and Citizenship).
Nominations are open until November 30, 2022.
Further information and online nomination forms can be found at Council's website, cowracouncil.com.au.
Hard copy nomination forms are also available at Cowra Council's Customer Service Centre at 116 Kendal St, Cowra.
