Dam funding $6.7b slashed or deferred

Funding for Wyangala Dam was paused in the Federal Budget.
Labor slashed or delayed $6.7 billion in dam funding promised by the previous government, but insists it has a plan for the nation's water security.
The government revealed it would not support the $5.4 billion Hell's Gate and $483 million Urannah dams in Queensland, while deferring another $900m to be reconsidered once the project business cases are completed.
Dungowan Dam ($433m), Emu Swamp Dam ($126.5m), Hughenden Irrigation Scheme and the Wyangala Dam wall extension were all among the projects to have their funding paused.
The budget did confirm $1.1b for water infrastructure, including the $600m Paradise Dam and $8m Big Rocks Weir in Queensland, $300m for Darwin's water security, the Cairns Water Security Project ($107.5m), the Tasmanian Pipeline ($100m), and $32m to consult and plan central Queensland water options ($32m).
Despite the cuts, federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek said the government had a "strong, secure and national water plan", and was putting $2.6m towards establishing a National Water Commission to direct the nation's water infrastructure.
Significant funding was put towards the Murray-Darling Basin Plan - which Labor promised to deliver on time and in full - including an unspecified amount of money to recover the 450 gigalitres of environmental required under the plan.
A further $29m will go towards metering, monitoring and increased basin compliance while $22.9m will be used to update the science behind water management.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
