Challenging conditions for Veterans at Cowra Golf course

The Cowra Golf Club had a field of 30 veteran golfers play their 9 hole stableford event commencing on the 10th tee on Thursday, October 27.
The playing conditions on the day were challenging with some periods of rain, and windy conditions.
The players commonly reported difficulty in judging the distance their golf ball would roll on the fairways and putting greens with advanced growth of the grasses on the playing surfaces.
This resulted in only two Veterans producing scores that beat their handicap. Bob D'Elboux mastered the challenging conditions to produce a very credible 20 Stableford points to win the day just clear of David Spolding with 19 points.
The seven Veteran prize winners are listed in the order of merit, with their stableford scores, and the 18 hole handicap they played off:
20 Bob D'Elboux (38).
19 David Spolding (18).
17 Ray Kelly (21).
17 Norm Keay (17).
16 Bruce Amos (32).
15 Elwyn Ward (23).
15 Alan Luff (25).
*On a countback.
The listed prize winners will have their 18 hole handicap reduced by three, and the other entrant's handicaps will be increased by one.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, with competitors playing off their official GOLFLINK handicaps, had a field of just 26 starters. Special congratulations go to John Holmes for having scored a hole in one on the par 3 fifth hole.
This no doubt helped him take out second place in the Pro Comp, which was won by Terry Winwood-Smith.
Congratulations go to the prize winner who were:
1st Terry Winwood-Smith 37 (points)
2nd John Holmes 36.
3rd Bob D'Elboux 35.
The prize winners go into the Pro Comp ball sweep along with Tom Perfect 35, Michael Prescott 34, David Spolding 33, Elwyn Ward 33, Lester Black 33.
The NEAREST THE PIN.
7th hole sponsored by Nicky Basson: Won by Paul Jones 387cm.
14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd Won by Peter Kirwan 250cm.
VETERAN'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING.
The Cowra Veterans Golfer Association, annual general meeting was held at the Club House at 4.00pm on October 27.
The prevailing board Members, President David Spolding, Vice President Rod Haug, Treasurer Elwyn Ward, Captain Lester Black, Vice Captain John Jensen and Alan Luff were each re-elected for the next year.
