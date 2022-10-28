Cowra Guardian

Challenging conditions for Veterans at Cowra Golf course

By Lester Black
October 28 2022 - 12:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Cowra Golf Club had a field of 30 veteran golfers play their 9 hole stableford event commencing on the 10th tee on Thursday, October 27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.