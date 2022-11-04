Cowra Guardian

Trainers help put dogs on the right trail at Woodstock

By She' Hawke
November 4 2022 - 11:15am
On October 22, Pauline Gill from Tapua Labrador Retrievers in Woodstock and Sue Turner ANKC Obedience, Tracking and Scent Work Judge conducted a Scent Work Workshop at the Woodstock showground. Dogs and their handlers assembled to learn the fundamentals and intricate details of what is involved in sniffing things out.

