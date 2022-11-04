On October 22, Pauline Gill from Tapua Labrador Retrievers in Woodstock and Sue Turner ANKC Obedience, Tracking and Scent Work Judge conducted a Scent Work Workshop at the Woodstock showground. Dogs and their handlers assembled to learn the fundamentals and intricate details of what is involved in sniffing things out.
Scent Work training is about building a relationship with your dog, learning how to communicate, and how to understand their communication. You can train your dog in scent work to add another dimension in your dog's life. You can also train your dog to enter it in Dog Trials. Scent Work is a rapidly growing sport in the dog trail scene.
No two dogs who attended were the same and they ranged in size, breed and personality from a Belgian Shepherd to a Miniature Pinscher. Each dog was given multiple opportunities to find scents in particular vessels that ranged from paper straws to fake rocks and stuffed toys.
The degree of difficulty also increased throughout the day. The main odours used in basic training and for use in Dog Trials are Birch, Anise, Clove and Cypress, but in this introductory workshop dog treats were used in the morning session.
The Woodstock Progress Association provided the catering - a delicious lunch and home baked morning tea. Cowra Council contributed via a small grant which went towards the hire of the grounds.
Pauline, who also runs puppy preschool classes in Cowra and Blayney, hopes to run more workshops on Scent Work and other canine related sports and education at the Woodstock Showground over the next 12 months. The topics include, Sporting Gundog, Retrieval, Tracking and basic obedience.
Pauline offers one on one dog training.
