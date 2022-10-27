Cowra Guardian

Men's Shed rewarded with scones for trophy work

October 27 2022 - 5:00am
Pictured enjoying their scones Men's Shed members Leo, Ray (holding the beaker trophy), Roland, Brian, Richard and Robert.

Before the last Sydney Royal Easter Show the Cowra Men's Shed kindly made a trophy out of an old beaker which the chairman of the CWA Show Catering Committee, Rowena Casey, had found.

