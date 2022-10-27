Men's Shed rewarded with scones for trophy work

Before the last Sydney Royal Easter Show the Cowra Men's Shed kindly made a trophy out of an old beaker which the chairman of the CWA Show Catering Committee, Rowena Casey, had found.
The beaker had been used years ago to measure flour for the thousands of scones which are made at the Show each year at the CWA Tea Room.
Included on the trophy is a little of its history and Tea Room scone records such as the daily record which is 5,124 achieved on good Friday in 2018 and the total show record for a 12 day show which was 49,977 in 2019.
This information was put on the trophy by Robyn at Rapt at Cowra Trophies.
To thank the Cowra Men's Shed, Rowena recently took the men a tray of scones, jam and cream.
Next year the CWA Tea Room will have been operating at the Sydney Royal Easter Show for 75 years.
Volunteers are most welcome and will receive free entry to the Show on the day worked.
For further information please contact Rowena at rowenac@iinet.net.au
