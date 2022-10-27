New executive appointed for South West Group CWA

The new South West SW Group CWA executive was elected on Saturday, October 22 at Morongla.
President is Geraldine Gore of Cowra.
Jude Carlon of Harden is the new secretary. Treasurer is Meagan McKenzie of Young.
SECM is Linda Harcombe-Willding, AG & Environment is Martine Griffiths of Young, Cultural officer is Yvonne Tredinnick of Young.
Handicraft is Leona Steen of Cowra and International officer is Carol Xeureb of Young.
Margie Clark of Cowra is in charge of publicity.
Land Cookery officer is Ann Cooper of Boorowa while Group Vice Presidents are Jenny Thompson of Cowra, Vanessa Brennan of Cowra and Penny Edgerton and Jan Perrny of Quandialla.
