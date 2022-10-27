Cowra Guardian

New executive appointed for South West Group CWA

October 27 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new South West Group CWA executive. Photo supplied

The new South West SW Group CWA executive was elected on Saturday, October 22 at Morongla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.