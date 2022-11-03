Things to do around Cowra and the region

Mandurama Country Music Muster
Every weekend in November
Mandurama Country Music Muster is a celebration of all things country and will be showcasing several Australian country musicians and artists every weekend in November.
Cowra Eisteddfod Inc. AGM
Thursday, November 3
Cowra Eisteddfod Inc. will be hosting their AGM at Cowra Services Club Meeting Room at 7pm.
Cowra Family History Group AGM
Saturday, November 5
The Annual General Meeting of the Cowra Family History Group Inc. will be in the Nguluway Room at Cowra Library. The General Meeting begins at 2pm, with AGM to follow.
Twilight Bowls & BBQ
Saturday, November 5
Head on down to the Bowling Club to help the community goal of getting three defibrillators placed in the main street of Cowra. The fundraiser begins at 5pm. To register for Twilight bowls contact Ellie on 63421279.
Cowra Community Chest AGM
Tuesday, November 8
Cowra Community Chest will host their AGM at the Cowra Bowling Club beginning at 5pm.
Cowra Community Markets
November 19
Drop in for your fresh meat, fruit and veggies, homewares or gift ideas, jams and preserves, cakes and biscuits, tea and coffee, plants and collectables, and so much more! And don't forget the Community Chest sausage sizzle.
Morning tea for New Residents
November 10
Cowra Council will host a Welcome to Cowra morning tea for new residents to the Shire on Thursday, November 10 at the Cowra Civic Centre. New residents and their families who have moved to the Cowra Shire in the last couple of years are welcome to attend the free morning tea from 10.30am to 11.30am.
Carcoar Cup Running Festival
November 12-13
It's time to blow the dust off your runners and grab yourself a few new pairs of socks because the Carcoar Cup Running Festival is returning November 12-13. Teams Marathon, 10 kilometre special, the six kilometre Carcoar to Creek Dash, the 1.8 kilometre Carcoar Cup for Kids and the 10 kilometre walk.
Palms Twilight Markets
November 18
Twilight Markets, 4pm to 8pm. Craft and Foodie Market featuring producers within 100 Miles of Canowindra, on the third Friday of the month, weather permitting, at the "The Palms".
