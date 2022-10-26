Luke's snake fascination lures him to new business venture

If you have a snake problem who you gonna call? The Cowra Snake Catcher, Luke Sellenthin, of course.
Luke, who grew up at Koorawatha, spent his childhood keeping snakes, pythons, as pets and this built his confidence in handling reptiles, which often saw him catching snakes in tricky situations to relocate them to safer surrounds away from people and pets.
Luke decided it was in his best interest to undertake some formal training and became a member of WIRES, completing their Venomous Snake Handling course to become a certified handler.
He has become known as the person to contact locally if a snake or reptile finds itself in a location where it isn't welcome.
As word of mouth spread, more and more calls came in for Luke's services, and he was finding it hard to cover the associated escalating costs.
It was at this point, about a year ago, that Luke started his business, Cowra Snake Catcher. This is a fee for service business. His fees are very modest and set at a rate for cost recovery only for Luke's fuel and insurance.
His cost and relocation fees vary depending on the distance he has to travel.
Areas he currently services are Cowra, Billimari, Wyangala, Canowindra, Woodstock, Greenethorpe, Koorawatha and surrounds.
He otherwise works full-time at Clean Cote Industries in Cowra, where he has struck a deal with his boss, enabling him to go out on snake calls and make up time later.
The number of calls Luke receives is very dependent on the season, "I might get five calls in one week and then nothing for two weeks", he said.
"I would love to live in an area where I'd get calls every day."
Luke's equipment for the job of snake catcher sees him kitted out in loose leg pants - safer for snakes to strike and hopefully protect against skin penetration - sturdy boots, a snake hook and loop bag.
He has been bitten once by an Eastern Brown snake but fortunately it was a dry bite with no venom injected.
Luke says snakes are never really dormant but go into what is called brumation through colder months, where they don't fully shut down like in hibernation, but are able to wake up, move around and drink if the conditions are right.
"As soon as they emerge from brumation they are on the look out for mates and food, meaning snakes are active now and will be more active as the days continue to warm up."
He said the snakes he has already seen are big and healthy.
Luke handles most commonly Eastern Browns, Yellow Faced Whip snakes, Red Bellied Blacks and pythons.
His most unusual call out has been to a two foot black snake in the dashboard of a car, quite the surprise for the car owner.
The largest brown snake he has caught was six and a half feet and the largest ever snake he has handled, was a three metre Olive python which is believed to have hitched a ride in a load of lumbar from the Pilliga to Koorawatha.
He says all snakes have their own personalities and his approach to each has to be very different to suit the snake and situation.
His services have also been called on to relocate a large goanna from the Cowra Public School.
The steps he urges residents to take to make their homes less attractive to snakes is to clean up house yards, mow grass and remove unnecessary water sources.
Luke's advice if you do have a snake at your home or workplace.
By keeping an eye on the snake to the best of your ability you are giving the snake catcher a starting point for locating the snake and removing it.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
