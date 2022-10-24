Residents who've had their car damaged on a NSW public road can lodge a public liability claim with Transport for NSW to claim the repair costs.
But if residents do decide to put in a claim they can expect to wait four to six weeks to have it reviewed, as TfNSW go through a backlog of applications.
You can go online to make an application, and an extensive list of information is needed for a claim with TfNSW.
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW told Australian Community Media that weather was the most significant contributor to road damage across the state.
"With prolonged poor weather across the Central West, Transport for NSW is engaging multiple road crews across the region to expedite the work, which include repairing the road with asphalt patching and resurfacing to provide a smoother and safer surface for all road users," they said.
There's been no reprieve since 2021 flooding for residents in the wet weather or the rough road conditions.
By February this year, the council was reporting they had five years' worth of road repairs to carry out on Transport for NSW contracts alone.
