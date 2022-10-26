Intrepid gardeners make the most of local garden event

The Cowra Garden Club held their annual open gardens last weekend October 22 and 23.
Despite some inclement weather a steady flow of visitors viewed they beautiful variety of gardens from large to small on display. Thank you to the Cowra Evening CWA who battled some heavy showers of rain to serve their tasty cooking for morning, lunch and afternoon teas.
Thank you to the garden owners who so graciously opened their gardens to the public Geoff and Rowena Casey, Gary and Pam Mckay, John and Judy Dutton, Annette and Geoff Wilson, Sharon and Terry Koen, June Wilkins, Beth Rue, Kay and Cliff Dykes and Dr. Peter and Sue Davidson.
Thank you to the Cowra Visitors Centre and Shoes 4 You for selling the entry tickets for the Cowra Open Gardens and Carol Doyle, Debbie Evans and the Cowra Guardian for the feature on the event and President Heather Kiely and her committee. The winners of the raffle were 1st Jenny Cullane, 2nd Beryl Imber, 3rd Helen Tozer.
The last monthly meeting Dr Lyn Fragar gave an awe inspiring address on her appreciation in growing up in Cowra and the benefits of rural life and experience in her career as a Public Health Physician based in rural Papua New Guinea and NSW.
Her work in the Southern Highlands of Papua New Guinea led to her early understanding of the environmental health impacts of human activity, for example the outbreak of epidemic malaria associated with road work construction to open the Southern Highlands to commercial development.
Examining the Emergency Department of the hospitals in North West NSW in the late 1980's demonstrated the size of the health and safety risks for those in the farm environment, the establishment of Farmsafe Australia and which led to a major reduction in tractor and machinery deaths and pesticides poisonings.
Most recently Dr Fragar in her role as Chair of the Hunter New England District has led the board and Health Services to recognise the impact that providing health services is having on carbon emissions and to lead the way in establishing programs that are effectively reducing emissions, waste and conserving water. Dr Fragar outlined the immense value living in a rural community provides for public health professionals.
Dr Fragar was awarded the AO pioneering the establishment of Farmsafe Australia.
The next Garden club meeting will be Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Senior Citizens Room, Railway Street next to Woolworths, at 7.30pm. A presentation of a trip around the Mediterranean will be on the agenda, all welcome.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
