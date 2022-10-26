Prepare your pool for plenty of serious summer swimming Advertising Feature

Get your pool ready for family fun this summer. Picture Shutterstock

Now is the perfect time to start getting your pool ready for summer, and while the preparation work is pretty simple, it can require some patience and a bit of work.



Regardless of whether you own an above ground or in-ground pool, the fundamentals for opening a pool are very similar. Lachlan Fertilizer Cowra has provided these simple steps to get your pool swim-ready

Remove all leaves, dirt and debris

Remove them from the pool skimmer basket and pool pump baskets. If you have a pool cover, remove all the debris before removing it as this will save all the mess just going directly into the pool and save the extra work.

Bring water level up to normal operating level

To the middle of the skimmer, the mouth is a good indicator. At this time it's also a really good idea to add either an algaecide to the water or a natural pool clarifier to start cleaning up the water and prepping it for the initial shock.

Starting your pump for the first time

Be sure to 'prime' the pump with water. Don't start it dry, not only can it harm the pump, extra stress and strain are placed on the entire system. If your pump is below the water level, as on most above ground pools, priming probably isn't necessary because the water is naturally falling down to the pump.

If you have a cartridge filter, open the 'air bleeder' valve on the top of the filter tank when the filter starts. You will hear a big 'whoosh' of air as it is pushed out of the filter. When water gushes out, replace or close that valve.

Clean the pool of all dirt and debris

Get all of the excess stuff out of the pool before adding shock and start-up algaecide, especially if the water is relatively clear and clean. The less debris in the water, the more effective your initial shocking and chemical treatment will be. Be sure to vacuum and brush the sidewalls of the pool to remove any build up of biofilms there as well.

Clean the liner or tile line with a good quality pool surface cleaner. Do not use household cleaners as they can affect the pH and add phosphates to the water which will contribute to algae growth later on. This is where most of the winter's scum has left its mark, so clean it off now while it's still soft and easy to remove rather than when it bakes in the sun and is more difficult to clean. Prevent biofilm from reforming with regular cleaning.

Filter for 24 hours before testing water



It is recommended you get your water tested so you can get report on what is required. Allow the opening or start-up chemicals to circulate for 36 to 72 hours taking a water sample in to be tested again.

Chemically clean the filter

For a cartridge filter, rinse off excess dirt and grime or use a cartridge filter cleaner which requires 24 hours of soaking. With a sand filter, give it a good wash or you can also use a sand filter cleaner which requires overnight soak then rinsing. Chemically cleaning the filter about every 12 weeks lengthens the life of the filter media and promotes longer filter runs.



Chlorine Shock



Shocks are the start-up chemical doses for chlorine and saltwater pools using a salt water chlorinator. Shocking must be thorough in order to break up residual chloramines, which if not dealt with now, an inability to maintain a solid chlorine level problem can develop.



Use unstabilised sanitisers calcium hypochlorite, or cal-hpo, such as Pool Magic, Aqua Cure Granular Pool Chlorine, or Trichlor on an initial spring shock. Liquid chlorine is also okay and always refer to the products label for recommended doses.

After adding the initial shock, be sure to run the filter for 48 to 72 hours continually and do not backwash the filter during this time. Let the filter and the chemicals do the work.