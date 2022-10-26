With warmer weather finally heading our way, families are starting to get their pools ready for the upcoming summer. The Royal Life Saving Society Australia is urging all owners of backyard pools to check their pool fences and pool gates as a matter of urgency and Chief Executive Officer, Justin Scarr, said that while active supervision is the best protection against childhood drowning, no parent or caregiver can watch a young child 24 hours a day.
"Backyard swimming pools offer fantastic fun for families over spring and into summer, but they can pose a serious threat to young children, especially toddlers," he said. "Check that no fence posts have come loose from the ground due to bad weather or age.
"Make sure the gate is still self-closing and self-latching and remember that even portable pools require fencing or to be emptied when not in use.
It is also a good time to refresh your CPR awareness ahead of summer.- Justin Scarr, CEO Royal Life Saving Australia
It is important that all families refresh themselves with the legal requirements surrounding pools as some may have been updated or changed since they last checked. Mr Scarr said a good example was that many families were unaware that the legal requirement of fencing around backyard pools also applied to portable pools.
"In most states and territories any pool deeper than 30cm, which includes portable pools, must have a fence by law," he said. "If you're planning on using or buying a portable pool over the warmer months, remember Don't Duck Out, Make it Safe."Royal Life Saving's 'Don't Duck Out, Make it Safe' campaign, developed in conjunction with Consumer Protection WA on behalf of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), aims to educate parents, grandparents and carers of young children about the drowning risk associated with portable swimming pools, and highlights four simple safety tips to reduce this risk.
Now is the perfect time to start getting your pool ready for summer, and while the preparation work is pretty simple, it can require some patience and a bit of work.
Regardless of whether you own an above ground or in-ground pool, the fundamentals for opening a pool are very similar. Lachlan Fertilizer Cowra has provided these simple steps to get your pool swim-ready
Remove them from the pool skimmer basket and pool pump baskets. If you have a pool cover, remove all the debris before removing it as this will save all the mess just going directly into the pool and save the extra work.
To the middle of the skimmer, the mouth is a good indicator. At this time it's also a really good idea to add either an algaecide to the water or a natural pool clarifier to start cleaning up the water and prepping it for the initial shock.
Be sure to 'prime' the pump with water. Don't start it dry, not only can it harm the pump, extra stress and strain are placed on the entire system. If your pump is below the water level, as on most above ground pools, priming probably isn't necessary because the water is naturally falling down to the pump.
If you have a cartridge filter, open the 'air bleeder' valve on the top of the filter tank when the filter starts. You will hear a big 'whoosh' of air as it is pushed out of the filter. When water gushes out, replace or close that valve.
Get all of the excess stuff out of the pool before adding shock and start-up algaecide, especially if the water is relatively clear and clean. The less debris in the water, the more effective your initial shocking and chemical treatment will be. Be sure to vacuum and brush the sidewalls of the pool to remove any build up of biofilms there as well.
Clean the liner or tile line with a good quality pool surface cleaner. Do not use household cleaners as they can affect the pH and add phosphates to the water which will contribute to algae growth later on. This is where most of the winter's scum has left its mark, so clean it off now while it's still soft and easy to remove rather than when it bakes in the sun and is more difficult to clean. Prevent biofilm from reforming with regular cleaning.
It is recommended you get your water tested so you can get report on what is required. Allow the opening or start-up chemicals to circulate for 36 to 72 hours taking a water sample in to be tested again.
For a cartridge filter, rinse off excess dirt and grime or use a cartridge filter cleaner which requires 24 hours of soaking. With a sand filter, give it a good wash or you can also use a sand filter cleaner which requires overnight soak then rinsing. Chemically cleaning the filter about every 12 weeks lengthens the life of the filter media and promotes longer filter runs.
Shocks are the start-up chemical doses for chlorine and saltwater pools using a salt water chlorinator. Shocking must be thorough in order to break up residual chloramines, which if not dealt with now, an inability to maintain a solid chlorine level problem can develop.
Use unstabilised sanitisers calcium hypochlorite, or cal-hpo, such as Pool Magic, Aqua Cure Granular Pool Chlorine, or Trichlor on an initial spring shock. Liquid chlorine is also okay and always refer to the products label for recommended doses.
After adding the initial shock, be sure to run the filter for 48 to 72 hours continually and do not backwash the filter during this time. Let the filter and the chemicals do the work.
Important note: Never fully drain any pool without checking with your pool builder or a professional first to ensure infrastructure is not damaged.