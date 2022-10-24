Try triathlon Friday as club starts new season

The Cowra Triathlon Club will officially kick of its new season on Friday, October 28, 2022.
Cowra sport has been interrupted by weather over the past two months but the forecast for Friday is for a 40 per cent chance of less than 1mm of rain with a top temperature of 20 degrees.
"If the weather man is right the forecast is nearly perfect," club president David Porter said.
"We've had a bit of interest from new members and hopefully they'll take the plunge and come along on Friday.
"You don't have to be a fast swimmer, bike rider or runner, you just have to want to keep fit and have a bit of fun.
"Triathlon is as serious as you want it to be but for most competitors its all about getting better each race day and trying to improve yourself," Porter said.
Triathlon is as serious as you want it to be but for most competitors its all about getting better each race day- Club president David Porter
And don't worry if you don't have a bike.
"The club has a lot of bikes available for newcomers to use on race night. If you don't want to miss out message us on the club's facebook page and we'll make sure there is a bike ready for you," he added.
The club races over a number of distances from the basketball court next to the Cowra Aquatic Centre from 6pm.
The club is planning 10 race evenings this season.
After Friday, October 28 other races will be held on:
Races are held over four distances ranging from the kids course to a two lap course.
Club race distances are as follows:
Kids Course - Little Pool Swim, 500m Bike (off road), 400m Run (on run track).
Beginners - 50m Swim, 2km Bike, 800m Run.
One Lap - 100m Swim, 4.5km Bike, 1km Run.
Two Lap - 200m Swim, 9km Bike, 2km Run.
If you want to race at club races this year you will need to register with Triathlon Australia and there are a number of registration options - please see https://www.triathlon.org.au/Member.../Annual_Membership.htm
The standard option should suit most people and remember children can use their Service NSW Vouchers to pay for the membership.
You can also race on three occasions by paying a race day fee before joining. If you're interested in this option just talk to a club official at the sign on.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.