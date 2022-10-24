Shankleton proteges star at NSW State titles

Ernie Shankleton has coached some of Australia's best throwers. In recent years he's turned his attention to developing central west athletes.
This month a group of his proteges, Ky Garratt, Patrick Rowston, Emily Thomas, Alex Rice and Zoe Daniels have all excelled at state level.
Alex and Patrick successfully competed at the PSSA State titles, Alex finishing with a gold medal and Patrick a silver.
Both will now compete in Nationals to be held in Brisbane in November.
At the All School's NSW titles Shankleton's technical expertise helped guide Ky Garratt of Cowra, Jo Daniels of Wollongong, Emily Thomas of Canowindra and Mollie Blackman of Mudgee to podium placings.
Ky finished second in the under 16s hammer and Emily finished in the gold medal position in the under 17s.
Mollie Blackman finished third in the under 16 hammer.
The All School's representatives will spend the next couple of months training for Nationals to be held in Adelaide.
Shankleton has been coaching for more than 30 years, working at times with some of Australia's best field athletes.
While he continues to develop some of the best young talent in the central west Shankleton says he's also looking to develop coaches.
"My goal it to be able to teach more coaches, there are no coaches out here," he said.
"I've have three emails since the PSSA from parents wanting me to coach their kids but I don't have the capacity to do it now," the 76-year-old veteran said.
"I want to teach people to coach so there is someone after I've finished."
Aside from the personal satisfaction of helping his young athletes develop the sport, Shankleton says, has opened the world to him.
"Before I was involved in athletics I had never been out of Australian, but since, I've been five times around the world," he said.
"I've been to a couple of world championships, Olympics and Commonwealth Games."
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
