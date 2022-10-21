Break and enter could have lasting impact on victim

Erica Lee Weekley, 22, was given the chance to serve her jail sentence in the community when she appeared in Cowra Local Court on October 19, 2022 to answer two charges of break and enter.
Weekley, who was also charged with dishonestly obtain by deception, pled guilty to all charges.
"It was a situation (which arose from) drugs and the company she was keeping," Weekley's solicitor told the court.
Sentencing Weekley to two 18 month Intensive Correction Orders with indicative sentences of 12 months imprisonment on the break and enter charges magistrate Jillian Kiely told Weekley's solicitor "if it wasn't for her lack of antecedents she'd be going straight in".
Ms Kiely then went on tell the Thomas Street resident her offending had the potential to have an ongoing impact on her victims.
"Some people never get over it," she said of a break and enter at a home near Woodstock.
"They can become hyper vigilant and never leave home, the effect on the victim can't be overstated," Ms Kiely said.
According to police documents, Weekley, in the company of another person broke into a home near Woodstock between 9am and 1pm on May 2, 2022.
Police said Weekley kicked in the front door of the home before she and a co-accused entered two bedrooms.
Police say the co-accused then entered a number of other rooms, ransacking the home.
Leaving the scene, police said Weekley and the co-accused left with an amount of jewellery worth about $2500 and tools worth about $3000.
Among the jewellery stolen were antique family heirlooms.
The tools included some specialist equipment.
A number of the items have since been recovered.
On another occasion Weekley and a co-accused, police said, gained entry to a Cowra hotel by smashing a glass panel in an entry door.
Once inside they took multiple bottles of spirits worth $800.
Empty spirit bottles consistent with what was taken were found at a home occupied by the two when police executed a search warrant.
Weekley was placed on an 18 month Community Correction Order on the charge of dishonestly obtain deception which arose after she was seen filling a jerry can with $47.89 worth of petrol from a Cowra petrol station before leaving without attempting to pay.
"I've explained to her the court takes this very serious, the break in at the home in particular was very unsavoury," Weekley's solicitor told the court.
