John Holmes leads home veteran golfers

There were just 14 veteran golfers who willingly challenged the threat of another wet day to play in the Cowra Golf Club events on Thursday, October 20, 2022.
The players reported that the conditions they experienced were better than predicted.
John Holmes led the way winning the Veterans 9 Hole Stableford event, which commenced from the first tee, to be 2 points clear of Bob Vidulich and Michael Prescott.
John Holmes continued his winning ways to also win the PRO COMP 18 Hole event.
The Veteran prize winners are listed in the order of merit, with their Stableford Scores, and the 18 hole handicap they played off:
19 John Holmes (15).
17 Robert Vidulich (20).
17 Michael Prescott (2).
16 Mark Rush (20)*.
*On a countback.
The listed prize winners will have their18 hole handicap reduced by 3, and the other entrant's handicaps will be increased by 1.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, with competitors playing off their official Golflink handicaps, with a reduced field of just 14 starters.
Congratulations to John Holmes who played consistently good golf to score 40 points over the 18 Holes, to win the PRO COMP ahead of Ray Salisbury in second place with 38 points.
They were the prize winners for the day and they go into the Pro Comp ball sweep along with Michael Prescott 35 points, and Robert Vidulich 34 points.
VETERAN'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING.
Following the usual golf events, The Cowra Veterans Golfer Association, annual general meeting will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 4.00pm at the Club House.
Veteran Golf Members are invited to attend and participate in the Election of Officers for the following year.
SATURDAY GOLF
Winners of Saturday's 6 person ambrose were Emma Tree, Prue James, Tristen Watts, Noah Ryan, Tom Perfect and Jamie Judd.
