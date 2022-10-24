Cowra Guardian

John Holmes leads home veteran golfers

By Lester Black
October 24 2022 - 1:38am
Veterans golf winner John Holmes. Photo supplied

There were just 14 veteran golfers who willingly challenged the threat of another wet day to play in the Cowra Golf Club events on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

