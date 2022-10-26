Program provides community with chance to flourish Advertising Feature

Ten rural communities across Australia are set to benefit from an annual scholarship program designed to promote health, wellbeing and connection through group fitness.

Developed by agricultural machinery stalwart Hutcheon and Pearce in partnership with Active Farmers and FIT College in 2021, the EMPOWERED Scholarship program is this year offering a further four scholarships, thanks to additional support from Grampians Health and AgXtra.



This means ten deserving recipients will complete their Certificate III and Certificate IV in Personal Training and go on to work with Active Farmers for a minimum of two years in their local communities.

Active Farmers is a grassroots organisation that brings farming communities together to counter alarming mental health statistics in the regions through group fitness in a fun environment.



Chief executive Justin Sampson leads a team of 47 qualified personal trainers in 55 small farming communities across the country, reaching about 1500 participants each month.



"One of our biggest challenges is finding trainers in isolated rural communities, so we're very grateful to Hutcheon and Pearce for creating the EMPOWERED scholarship program to help rural people access personal training education," Mr Sampson said.

Timed with the start of the Henty Machinery Field Days, applications for the EMPOWERED Scholarship program officially close at 5pm on Friday, November 18.



Winners will be announced by Christmas with a view to starting training in February 2023.

To enter, applicants must submit a video explaining how an Empowered scholarship would empower them and their community.

"We're looking for people who are passionate about fitness but even more passionate about their community and contributing to its wellness and resilience," Mr Sampson said.

