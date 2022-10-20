From cut to cook: How to get restaurant-quality steak at home

With the right tools and techniques, cooking a restaurant quality steak can be surprisingly easy. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

The meals you get at a steak restaurant are typically made with high quality cuts of meat and cooked to perfection by experienced chefs.

Many people assume that getting that same level of excellence at home is out of reach, but with the right tools and techniques, cooking a restaurant quality steak can be surprisingly easy.

Here are some essential tips that will get you on the right path toward cooking mouth-watering, restaurant quality steaks from the comfort of your own home:

The first step is selecting your cut of meat

When it comes to grilling the perfect steak, choosing the right cut is where it all begins. Look for cuts that have a good amount of marbling, or tiny flecks of fat throughout the meat. These will not only add flavour, but they will also ensure that the steak remains juicy and tender during cooking.

Ribeye and strip steak are both excellent choices for grilling, as is flank or skirt steak for those on a tighter budget. When picking out your steak at the butcher or grocery store, be sure to ask for one that is at least 1-1/2 inches thick for optimum cooking results.



Remember, selecting your cut of meat carefully sets the stage for a delicious grilled steak experience.

Bring your steak to room temperature before cooking

As any experienced cook knows, bringing your steak to room temperature before cooking is crucial for achieving the perfect result. Allowing the meat to come up to room temperature helps ensure even cooking throughout the steak. Otherwise, the outside of the meat may become overcooked while the inside remains undercooked.

To bring your steak to room temperature, simply take it out of the fridge about 30 minutes before cooking. Pat dry with paper towels and let sit on a plate at room temperature. Once you're ready to start cooking, you'll be able to achieve that perfect medium-rare (or whatever your preference may be) from edge to edge.

When it comes time to season, less is more

Too much seasoning can overwhelm and mask the natural flavour of the meat, instead of enhancing it. To truly bring out the best taste in your steak, simple salt and pepper before cooking is all you need.

The key is to add the seasoning just before cooking, as leaving it on for too long can dry out the meat. As any experienced chef knows, good quality meat should have enough flavour on its own that you don't need to go overboard with seasonings. Trust your ingredients and let them shine by thinly applying a sprinkling of salt and pepper before cooking.

Make sure to use high heat and a good amount of oil

Have you ever wondered how restaurants manage to produce such succulent, perfectly cooked steaks? The secret lies in their cooking methods. When it comes to achieving that crispy, charred crust and juicy interior, high heat and plenty of oil are key.

Before cooking, pat the steak dry with a paper towel to remove excess moisture. Generously coat both sides with oil, then place on a preheated skillet or grill at high heat. It's important not to move the steak around too much while cooking; let it sit for a few minutes before flipping to ensure a thorough sear. Using this method will yield a delicious steak every time.

Resist the temptation to constantly flip or press down on your steak

There is always a temptation to constantly flip and press down on your steak while it's cooking. However, the constant flipping and pressing will actually release valuable juices from the meat, causing it to dry out and lose flavour. Instead, allow your steak to cook until a crust forms on each side, then check for doneness using a meat thermometer or the touch test.

Let your steak rest before serving

As a chef or avid home cook, one lesson you quickly learn is the importance of allowing your steak to rest before serving. When cooking a steak, the heat causes the juices to gather at the centre of the meat.

If you cut into it right away, all those flavorful juices will run out onto your plate, leaving your steak dry and bland. However, if you allow the steak to rest for a few minutes before slicing, those juices have time to redistribute throughout the meat.

The result? Tender, juicy bites full of flavour in every savoury bite. So next time you whip up a steak dinner, resist the urge to dig in immediately and let it rest

While it's easy to head to a steakhouse for a juicy cut of meat, cooking your own steak at home offers a level of control and customisation that just can't be replicated in a restaurant setting. Want your steak medium rare with just a hint of smokiness? You can achieve that with a cast iron skillet or grill.

Not to mention the cost savings - buying top quality cuts of meat and cooking them at home can be surprisingly affordable. And who knows, with practice, you may even become the steakmaster among your friends and family.

