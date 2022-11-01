Conviction and Corrections Order for intimidation

A Cowra woman plead guilty to the charge of stalk/intimidate when she came before Cowra Local Court on October 19, 2022.
Cindy Death, also known as Cindy Ward, 48, of Bourke Street, Cowra was convicted and placed on a community corrections order for 18 months.
Death's solicitor, Ms Collings asked the court to take into account her early plea of guilty and that she had made admissions to police when interviewed.
Ms Collings explained to the court the victim and Death previously had a good and close relationship and that the charge came about due to Death's concern about the care of a horse.
She went on to tell the court Death didn't mean to hurt the victim, but concedes the victim may have been intimidated by Death's response to the victim refusing her request.
Magistrate Jillian Kiely said that the objective seriousness of the charge was aggravated by the fact that it happened at the victim's home, though she did take in to consideration Death's concern for the horse's welfare.
According to police documents, throughout the day on October 11, 2022, Death and the victim were exchanging text messages in relation to the victim's horse.
Throughout the texts, both Death and the victim had made derogatory comments, resulting in the victim calling Death, which turned into an argument.
About 4pm the same day, the victim was waiting at their residence for a friend when a vehicle pulled up outside.
The victim went outside thinking it was their friend, but saw is was Death.
When Death walked into the yard, the victim ran in to their residence and locked the door.
Police said Death used a spare key to enter the house and the victim, feeling scared ran into a hallway and closed a sliding door, holding it closed while calling triple zero.
Death stood on the other side of the door, banging and kicking on it. During this time, Death told the victim that she was going to 'flog' them.
A short time later, Death left the house.
Police attended the residence and spoke with the victim about the incident.
About 5pm on October 11, 2022 police attended Death's listed place of residence and arrested her.
During questioning, Death admitted to going to and entering the victim's house.
